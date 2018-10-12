GORHAM — Haley Lowell scored on a pass from Isis Adams in the first half Friday, and fifth-seeded Gorham went on to a 1-0 victory against 12th-ranked Bonny Eagle in a Class A South field hockey prelim.

Gorham (11-3-1) will be at fourth-ranked Falmouth (9-3-2) in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chloe Owen recorded five saves for Bonny Eagle (6-9).

MARSHWOOD 4, DEERING 1: Melanie Dube and Leah Glidden scored in a 1:05 span of the second half as the seventh-seeded Hawks (8-7) pulled away from the 10th-ranked Rams (6-9) in a Class A South prelim at South Berwick.

The Hawks will be at second-seeded Westbrook (12-1-1) in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Corrin Hasty opened the scoring for Marshwood on an early penalty corner, but Alli Donovan countered from MacKenzie O’Donnell with 9:20 to play in a first half that ended 1-1.

SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4, ST. DOMINIC 2: Laurel Thomas finished with two goals for the Patriots (7-6), who pulled away with three second-half goals against the Saints (7-5) at Gray.

Alexa Thayer had a goal and assist, West Duffy added a goal, and Abby Ross and Bri Jordan contributed assists for Gray-New Gloucester.

Giselle Ouellette and Olivia Hallee scored for St. Dominic in the second half.

Chelsea Davis needed two saves for the Patriots. Hannah Kenney had eight for the Saints.

WINDHAM 9, WESTBROOK 0: Christina Kaplan had two goals and an assist, and Alanna Joyce scored twice as the Eagles (10-2-1) handled the Blue Blazes (1-12) at Windham.

Clara Ward, Amelia Mortero, Belle Skvorak, Hannah Talon and Jordan Lloyd also scored.

Nicole Morse and Michaela Russell combined for 19 saves for Westbrook. Riley Silvia needed two saves for the Eagles.

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, FREEPORT 0: Karli Chapin tapped in a rebound in the 35th minute to lift Cape Elizabeth (13-0) over the Falcons (8-2-2) at Freeport.

Maggie Cochran of the Capers shot on net and the ball caromed off the keeper’s hands toward the right corner, where Chapin tapped it in.

The Capers held a 20-2 advantage in shots.

Leah Rusiecki of Freeport made 20 saves. Lillia Membrino of Cape Elizabeth turned away the two shots she faced, one in the final minute.

OAK HILL 3, HALL-DALE 0: Audrey Bauer scored twice to pace the Raiders (12-2) over Hall-Dale (10-4) at Wales.

Gabrielle Chessie also scored, Anna Beach and Julia Noel had assists, and Paige Gonya made six saves for Oak Hill.

Maggie Gross stopped five shots for Hall-Dale.

WINTHROP 3, BOOTHBAY 1: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored three goals as the Ramblers (9-3-1) stopped the Seahawks (5-9) at Boothbay Harbor.

Brooke Turnham made eight saves for Winthrop. Reagan Cola scored and Emily Crocker stopped 13 shots for Boothbay.

CARRABEC 2, TELSTAR 1: Lauren Chestnut and Lilly Augustine scored a goal to lead the Cobras (6-6-2) over Telstar (5-9) at Bethel.

Ashley Cates and Makayla Vicneire had assists, and Aislynn Slate made seven saves for Carrabec.

Kaity Killam scored and Luci Rothwell stopped 13 shots for Telstar.

MESSALONSKEE 3, MT. BLUE 1: Anika Elias scored twice as Messsalonskee (11-2) earned a victory over Mt. Blue (2-10-1) at Oakland.

