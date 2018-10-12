MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler was absent as the Minnesota Timberwolves prepared for their preseason finale Friday night.

Butler has demanded a trade but returned to practice Wednesday, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates and coaches. He wasn’t with the team at Friday’s shootaround in Milwaukee.

Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was doing conditioning work in Minneapolis and had not been suspended.

MAVERICKS: Dirk Nowitzki, 40, will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April.

SPURS: Point guard Derrick White will miss 6 to 8 weeks after injuring his left heel in his first game as a starter since replacing Dejounte Murray, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

