MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Butler was absent as the Minnesota Timberwolves prepared for their preseason finale Friday night.
Butler has demanded a trade but returned to practice Wednesday, a session that included him verbally challenging teammates and coaches. He wasn’t with the team at Friday’s shootaround in Milwaukee.
Coach Tom Thibodeau said Butler was doing conditioning work in Minneapolis and had not been suspended.
MAVERICKS: Dirk Nowitzki, 40, will miss “multiple weeks” with a longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery in April.
SPURS: Point guard Derrick White will miss 6 to 8 weeks after injuring his left heel in his first game as a starter since replacing Dejounte Murray, who was lost for the season with a torn ACL.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Former Gorham coach to lead Cheverus indoor track
-
Nation & World
For many, it was life or death as storm came ashore
-
Fall sports
Friday's high school girls' roundup: Gorham, Marshwood move on in field hockey
-
Fall sports
Girls' soccer: Scarborough tops Gorham, stays unbeaten
-
Schools and Education
RSU 21 appeals ruling that Arundel students can attend Thornton Academy Middle School