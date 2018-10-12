I encourage residents of District 2 to vote for Jeanne Swanton for Portland Board of Public Education on Nov. 6.
Jeanne has been an advocate for Portland students for almost a decade, working tirelessly to improve the everyday lives of students in the city. She has been a passionate advocate for students at Reiche Elementary School and has been a long-standing voice for increased funding for Portland’s school infrastructure.
In her dealings with the school board, she has always displayed a deep understanding of the issues and the implications of her recommendations. She brings a practicality that allows her to involve people of different opinions and backgrounds and gets them to focus on the important matters at hand to reach beneficial outcomes.
I strongly support her candidacy and would be proud to work with her on the school board.
Sarah Jordan Thompson
at-large member, Portland Board of Public Education
Portland
-
Local & State
Greene man whose property was looted after fake Craigslist ad assesses his loss
-
News
In liberal Vermont, racist threats drive a black legislator to quit
-
News
Pope accepts resignation of Washington Archbishop Donald Wuerl amid scandals over his handling of sexual abuse claims
-
Real Estate
New Rock Pond Estates condominiums make quality affordable
-
Business
Tariffs on exports to China continue to hobble Maine lobster dealers