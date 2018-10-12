I would strongly support Emily Figdor for the Portland Board of Public Education in District 2.

I worked with Emily when she was the director of Environment Maine, in a collaboration of grass-roots residents and environmental organizations working to protect the residents of South Portland from the health and environmental threat of tar sands oil.

Emily brings significant strengths and experience in advocacy to the table.

She is thoughtful and capable of working with different people in the community while maintaining respect for different viewpoints. Combined with her deep and strong commitment to the well-being of our current and future generations, I think she would be a valuable addition to Portland’s school board.

Roberta Zuckerman

South Portland

