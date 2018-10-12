Susan Collins is saying that the response from Mainers to her vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh has been “overwhelmingly positive.”
I wonder if she is using the same math Donald Trump used to count people at his inauguration.
Maria Long
Portland
