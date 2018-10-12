This letter is to endorse independent Jonathan Sahrbeck for Cumberland County district attorney in the Nov. 6 election.

I have had the pleasure of getting to know Jonathan Sahrbeck on a professional level as a police detective, as well as personally. I believe he is the only choice for Cumberland County district attorney.

Jonathan Sahrbeck is motivated, tenacious and passionate about defending the victims in Cumberland County. He is an experienced criminal prosecutor and is the best person to lead the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

While accountability of defendants is a priority, Jonathan Sahrbeck also has the foresight to know that education, prevention and rehabilitation must be provided as a resource to help defendants lead productive lives in the community.

Jonathan Sahrbeck has the experience, intelligence and compassion to lead the district attorney’s office and is the best candidate to serve Cumberland County as district attorney.

Mary Sauschuck

Windham

