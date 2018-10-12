I encourage readers to go online to view photos of Bloody Sunday, the violent suppression of an otherwise peaceful 1965 civil rights march in Selma, Alabama, by state and local law enforcement, considered by most historians to be the turning point of the great civil rights movement, then ask themselves: “Is this an angry left-wing mob?” My guess is that 25 to 30 percent of Americans today would answer in the affirmative.

And therein lies the problem: “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” (Spanish-American philosopher George Santayana).

Louis Phillips

Windham

