The Pope has accepted the resignation of Washington Archbishop Donald Wuerl.

Cardinal Wuerl had faced calls for his resignation as a one-two punch of major scandals rocked the Catholic Church in recent months.

First, a sweeping investigation in Pennsylvania, documenting abuse by 300 priests over the course of 70 years, focused attention on Wuerl’s mixed record of dealing with abusive priests when he was bishop of Pittsburgh.

Then Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò, in a dramatic and largely unverified letter that rattled the church, included a charge that Wuerl knew about sexual misconduct allegations against his predecessor, Theodore McCarrick.

