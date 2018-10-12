A Rhode Island man is facing federal charges in Maine for illegal possession of firearms.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced Friday that Salvador Rodrigues, 21, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was charged with being a felon in possession of firearms.

Rodrigues possessed five pistols between May 12 and Aug. 23, according to a criminal complaint. A press release about the charges stated that he was prohibited from having those pistols because he had been convicted May 4 in Rhode Island of felony possession of a pistol without a license and a felony drug offense.

He faces up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release. The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pawtucket Police Department.

Megan Doyle can be contacted at 791-6327 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: megan_e_doyle

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: