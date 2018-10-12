John Wilkinson, who founded the Gorham High indoor track program, will take over as the boys’ and girls’ head indoor track coach at Cheverus.

Wilkinson coached Gorham’s boys’ indoor and outdoor track teams and its girls’ and boys’ cross country teams for 27 years. He won four state titles at Gorham, most recently in 2005.

Wilkinson’s father, John J. Wilkinson, coached Cheverus’ first indoor track team in 1977 and led that team to back-to-back Class B state titles.

BENEFIT: A mini-golf benefit for former Wells High athlete Cameren Cousins will be held Sunday at Wonder Mountain Fun Park in Wells.

Cousins, a 2018 graduate, was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma this summer.

The cost to enter the mini-golf tournament is $20 for adults and $10 for students. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., with golf from 10:30 to approximately noon.

Cousins plans to enroll at Southern Maine Community College for the spring semester with the intention of playing baseball and basketball.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Cassie Crowley scored two of her three goals in the first half, and 17th-ranked University of Maine cruised to a 4-1 win over UMass-Lowell (7-6, 1-4) Friday at Orono.

Brianna Ricker also scored in the first half as the Black Bears (12-2, 3-1) grabbed a 3-0 lead.

Torrie Huk scored for Lowell (7-6, 1-4).

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Daria Tereshkina scored two goals and assisted on another to lead Maine (3-0) to an 8-0 win over Sacred Heart (2-1) at Orono.

Liga Miljone added a goal and two assists and Black Bears goalie Loryn Porter made 10 saves.

GOLF

PGA: Gary Woodland shot an 11-under 61 to tie the West course record and join Marc Leishman in a share of the second-round lead at the season-opening CIMB Classic at TPC Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

LPGA: No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park shot a 4-under 68 and No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn shot a 67 to join Charley Hull and Danielle Kang atop the leaderboard after two rounds of the KEB Hana Bank Championship in Incheon, South Korea.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Eddie Pepperell shot a 3-under 69 and moved into a three-stroke clubhouse lead after a second round in which only three players shot in the 60s at windy Walton Heath in England.

Twenty players were yet to finish their rounds when play was suspended because of darkness.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Bernhard Langer birdied nine of the last 10 holes at rain-softened Prestonwood for a 10-under 62 and share of lead with Tom Lehman and Gene Sauers in the SAS Championship at Cary, North Carolina.

TENNIS

SHANGHAI MASTERS: Defending champion Roger Federer reached the semifinals by beating eighth-seeded Kei Nishikori 6-4, 7-6 (4).

