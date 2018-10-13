WOODSTOCK — A 36-year-old Buckfield woman was seriously injured when a vehicle fell from a lift in a garage and landed on her Saturday afternoon.
Others working in the garage lifted the vehicle off her before responders arrived at Bulldog Auto, Fire Chief Kyle Hopps said.
Hopps said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken by LifeFlight medical helicopter to a hospital at 5 p.m. Saturday.
