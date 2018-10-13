Maine’s upcoming bicentennial will showcase our state’s unique cultural heritage to the world. Ever since Maine became a state in 1820, the arts have been a central part of our economy. Today, Maine arts are thriving, generating over $150 million a year in economic activity and supporting more than 4,000 jobs.

I am supporting Democrat Janet Mills for governor because I know she will protect Maine’s special sense of place by protecting our arts and strengthening our cultural resources. Please join me in fighting for Maine’s heritage by voting for Janet.

Nan Cumming

Portland

