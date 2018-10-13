I am pleased to support Michael Foley in his campaign to return to the Westbrook City Council as a councilor at large.
As the current at-large councilor, having served the city for over 20 years, I have an understanding of who our city needs for leaders. Having served with Mike during his previous 11 years on the council, I found him to be a true public servant and his dedication was unwavering.
It is important for Westbrook to have experienced leaders who can hit the ground running and continue to work on the challenges facing our community. Mike is that very person, and you can count on him to lead us into the future!
I encourage all Westbrook voters to join me in supporting Michael Foley for Westbrook city councilor at large when you go to the polls Nov. 6.
John O’Hara
outgoing at-large city councilor
Westbrook
