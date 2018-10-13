I will be voting in November to re-elect Democrat Ben Chipman to represent Portland as state senator in District 27.

Ben has been a leader for Portland throughout his first term in the Maine Senate. He has fought for a woman’s right to choose, supported increases to Maine’s minimum wage, helped pass and fund Medicaid expansion and co-sponsored a bill to help address the opioid crisis.

Because of his strong record, Ben has been endorsed by the Planned Parenthood Maine Action Fund, the Sierra Club, the Maine Conservation Voters Action Fund, the Maine Education Association and various labor groups in the state. He is a leader we know and trust, and throughout his time in Augusta he has always been accessible and responsive.

I feel fortunate to have an elected representative who listens to me and who genuinely supports my views. Please join me in supporting Ben Chipman.

Phyllis Reames

Portland

