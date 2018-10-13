BOSTON — David Pastrnak got to the 100-goal mark and moved right past it.

Pastrnak scored three times Saturday, giving him 101 goals for his career, and the Boston Bruins kept Detroit winless with an 8-2 victory over the Red Wings.

“It’s been quick and I’m glad that I get to be part of this,” Pastrnak said. “I’m just having fun. I love the game. I’m not focusing on if I’m going to score a goal or three.”

It was the second career hat trick for Pastrnak, Boston’s star 22-year-old Czech who has seven goals in five games already this season.

“He’s growing up. He’s trying to get everyone involved and that’s part of being a good teammate,” Boston Coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Patrice Bergeron had three assists and Jake DeBrusk scored twice for the Bruins, who also got goals from Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly.

David Krejci and Brad Marchand had a pair of assists each and Tuukka Rask had 32 saves to help Boston win its fourth straight.

Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1980.

The Red Wings lost defenseman Danny DeKeyser to an undisclosed injury early in the first period, leaving the defense short-handed in front of goalie Jonathan Bernier, who finished with 31 saves.

“We regressed tonight for sure. I don’t think there’s any doubt,” Detroit Coach Jeff Blashill said. “It was a bad effort. I don’t even know if effort is even the right word. Bad effort, bad execution, unacceptable.”

Hronek’s power-play goal 21 seconds into the third was the first of his career, briefly cutting Boston’s lead to 4-1.

The start time was moved up to 3 p.m. from 7 p.m. because of the opener of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday night. Boston fans were looking ahead with the Bruins up big in the third period, chanting “Let’s Go Red Sox!”

Pastrnak started the rout with 51 seconds left in the first period, taking the puck from deep in his own zone and going untouched before beating Bernier with a wrist shot for his 99th career goal.

“Nobody really came at me. I just kept going forward and the D gave me some space,” Pastrnak said.

Pastrnak got his 100th early in the second on a power-play, one-timing a pass from Bergeron to put Boston up 4-0, and completed the hat trick at 2:05 into the period on a one-timer off a pass from Brad Marchand on a 2-on-1. The game was stopped for a few minutes to clean up the dozens of hats that came showering down from the seats.

Bergeron got his third assist on the play. He set up Pastrnak’s first goal and had another assist off a faceoff win and drop pass to McAvoy for a one-timer 4:44 into the second to put the Bruins up 2-0.

The Bruins have outscored their opponents 20-6 since getting shut out by Washington 7-0 in the season opener.

The Red Wings have been outscored 23-11 through five games.

“They didn’t really have to work for the scoring chances they got,” Detroit forward Frans Nielsen said. “We’ve got to do a way better job of managing the puck and being a little harder to play against.”

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CAPITALS 2: Auston Matthews scored a goal in his sixth consecutive game to start the season, Frederick Andersen made 25 saves and Toronto won at Washington.

Matthews provided insurance with his NHL-leading 10th goal with 1:39 to play after Josh Leivo scored the go-ahead goal early in the third.

LIGHTNING 8, BLUE JACKETS 2: Victor Hedman, Cedric Paquette and Yanni Gourde had first-period goals, and host Tampa Bay rolled.

Brayden Point scored in both the second and third periods, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves for Tampa Bay. Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller had the other Lightning goals.

OILERS 2, RANGERS 1: Edmonton captain Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added an assist, lifting the Oilers to a win at New York, their first victory of the season.

McDavid scored his second of the season at 6:23 of the third, redirecting the puck past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had assists.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, FLYERS 0: Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 remaining and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to lead Vegas to a win at Philadelphia.

Eakin ended the scoreless tie with a sensational sequence for the winner. He made a dive for the puck to keep it away from Flyers center Sean Couturier in Philly’s end of the ice. Ryan Carpenter snared the puck and passed it back to Eakin, who fired it from the circle past Brian Elliott for the winner.

HURRICANES 5, WILD 4: Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Carolina to a win at St. Paul, Minnesota.

Justin Williams tied it for Carolina with 1:09 left in the third period, and the Hurricanes matched the best five-game start in franchise history by tying the 4-0-1 Hartford Whalers of 1995-96.

CANADIENS 4, PENGUINS 3: Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin scored in the shootout to lift Montreal at home.

Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Antti Niemi stopped 25 shots through overtime in his first start of the season.

SENATORS 5, KINGS 1: Chris Wideman got his first two goals in nearly a year, Craig Anderson made 36 saves and Ottawa won at home.

Wideman tore a hamstring last November and missed the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had been without a point in his first four games this season.

CANUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2: Bo Horvat scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Vancouver at Sunrise, Florida.

Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots.

