ORONO — Vendula Pribylova had two first-period goals and dished out three assists, Carly Jackson and Jillian Flynn combined for a 13-save shutout as the University of Maine women’s hockey team cruised to its second straight 8-0 victory over Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Black Bears (4-0) swept their second straight series after opening the season with a pair of wins over Quinnipiac last weekend.

Celine Tedenby had a goal and two assists for Maine, which got goals from seven players. Alyson Matteau and Ida Press each contributed two assists.

The Pioneers dropped to 2-2.

MEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 10, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Brett Mattos had two goals and an assist and Jonathan Brackett and Jesse Ramirez added two goals apiece to help power the Monks (14-0, 10-0 Great Northeast Athletic) past the Falcons (4-5-4, 3-2-4) at New Haven, Connecticut.

Kuma Onyejose had a goal and two assists, and Ryan Buonaiuto, Rory Twomey and Thomas Hennessey also scored.

Blake Mullen and David Walbridge both saw time in goal for St. Joseph’s, combining for four saves as the Monks recorded their seventh straight shutout.

UNE 3, NICHOLS 2: Colby Obrecht scored 1:45 into the second overtime period to send the Nor’easters (5-9, 2-3 CCC) past the Bison (10-4-1, 2-3-1) at Biddeford.

Flynn Willsea scored twice for UNE, putting the Nor’easters ahead 2-1 in the 54th minute before Gregory Giglio countered for Nichols just five minutes later.

Jonathan Ingram opened the scoring for Nichols in the fourth minute. Willsea answered in the 11th.

Nathan Delesdernier stopped nine shots for UNE.

BOWDOIN 1, HAMILTON 1: Moctar Niang scored the tying goal with an assist from Ryan Houseman in the 51st minute as the Polar Bears (7-3-1, 3-2-1 NESCAC) battled to a draw with the Colonels (7-5-1, 3-4-1) at Clinton, New York.

Chris Kingston stopped 12 shots for Bowdoin.

AMHERST 3, COLBY 0: Sebastian Derby scored 17:12 into the game, Fikayo Ajayi added a goal and an assist, and the Mammoths (7-3-1, 4-3-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (5-5-2, 2-4-2) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Ajayi scored in the 33rd minute, then set up Luke Nguyen in the 62nd.

USM 0, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 0: Charlie Mull had three saves for the Huskies (2-10-2, 1-4-1 Little East) and Jacob Castro was not challenged for the Corsairs (1-9-3, 1-3-3) as the teams settled for a scoreless tie at Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

ST. JOSEPH’S 1, JOHNSON & WALES 0: Haley DaGraca scored five minutes into overtime to lift the Monks (12-2, 9-2 GNAC) past the Wildcats (11-7-1, 8-3) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Adia Grogran made eight saves for the shutout as St. Joseph’s recorded its fourth straight victory.

USM 1, UMASS-DARTMOUTH 0: Alexandria Allain scored from Emma Cost in the eighth minute, and the Huskies (11-3, 4-2 Little East) held on to beat the Corsairs (5-6-5, 2-2-3) at Gorham for their fourth straight win.

Taylor Canastra made two saves for Southern Maine.

UNE 5, NICHOLS 0: Caroline Wilson and Elizabeth Sullivan scored less than a minute apart late in the first half to set the Nor’easters (6-6-1, 4-1 Commonwealth Coast) on their way to a win over the Bison (3-10-1, 0-6) at Biddeford.

Peighton Barker, Erica Dimmick and Delaney Mullen each scored a second-half goal.

HAMILTON 2, BOWDOIN 0: Cat Gambino scored from Alex Fontana 1:44 into the game and the Colonels (6-3-3, 4-3-2 NESCAC) held on to beat the Polar Bears (5-5-2, 1-5-1) at Clinton, New York.

Fontana then set up Kayleigh Harris in the 36th minute.

Penny Rocchio had nine saves for Bowdoin.

AMHERST 3, COLBY 0: Kim Zhou scored in the 10th minute and the Mammoths (10-1-1, 6-1-1 NESCAC) went on to beat the Mules (4-6-1, 1-6-1) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Navva Sedigh added a goal in the 73rd minute and Cassie Chin scored in the 89th.

Shannon Gray made nine saves for Colby.

FIELD HOCKEY

USM 4, WESTFIELD STATE 1: Dorina Sirois scored twice in a span of 2:07 to cap a run of four unanswered second-half goals that pushed Southern Maine (7-7, 5-3 Little East) past the Owls (6-9, 4-5) at Gorham.

Westfield State’s Collen Fellows scored the only goal of the first half.

Abbie Staples tied the game for Southern Maine with an unassisted goal 8:54 into the second and then set up Lili Kien on a give-and-go 3:53 later for the go-ahead goal.

Lindsay Pych needed to make just two saves for the Huskies.

ST. JOSEPH’S 7, JOHNSON & WALES 1: Libby Pomerleau scored three goals and Samantha Silva had two as the Monks (14-1, 6-0 GNAC) rolled to their sixth straight victory, defeating the Wildcats (3-10, 1-5) in Providence, Rhode Island.

Arianna Kahler contributed three assists for the Monks.

UNE 6, ROGER WILLIAMS 1: Kendra MacDonald scored three goals, Sydney Liptak added two, and the Nor’easters (8-7, 7-1 CCC) built a 5-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Hawks (6-8, 3-5) at Biddeford.

Reanna Boulay also scored for UNE, while Kersey Boulay had three assists.

BOWDOIN 3, HAMILTON 2: Emma Stevens scored three times in the first half, putting the Polar Bears ahead for good at 26:21, and Bowdoin (10-2, 5-2 NESCAC) beat the Colonels (10-3, 6-3) at Utica, New York.

Stevens put the Polar Bears ahead 1:06 into the game with an assist from Manveer Sandhu. Hamilton tied it seven minutes later, but Stevens responded with a goal assisted by Abby Bashaw.

Michaela Giuttari scored at 17:14 into the first half for the Colonels to make it 2-2, but Stevens put in her go-ahead goal nine minutes later.

AMHERST 2, COLBY 1: Franny Daniels scored from Laura Schwartzman 4:02 into overtime to lift the Mammoths (8-4, 4-4 NESCAC) over the Mules (6-7, 2-7) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Colby took a 1-0 lead at the 57:46 mark when Georgia Cassidy scored from Delaney Keithley, but Amherst tied it 10 minutes later on Schwartzman’s unassisted goal.

Riley Whitmyer made 11 saves for the Mules.

