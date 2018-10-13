ORONO — Coach Red Gendron likely couldn’t have drawn it up any better.

His University of Maine hockey team got goals from four players Saturday night and capped an opening weekend sweep with a 4-1 victory over St. Lawrence at Alfond Arena.

Maine is 2-0 for the first time since 2016-17.

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup, Patrick Shea, Rob Michel and Tim Doherty accounted for Maine’s goals. Jeremy Swayman was superb in making 23 saves.

“I like what I see. I think it was a positive weekend,” said Maine junior Mitchell Fossier, who had a pair of assists. “Anytime you get a sweep in college hockey, it’s a good thing.”

The Black Bears were the best team out of the gate, opening a 1-0 lead on Schmidt-Svejstrup’s goal only 31 seconds after the opening draw.

They hardly let up from there, scoring twice more in the second period – buoyed by Shea’s short-handed goal at 2:01 that made it 2-0 – and putting the game away with a decisive third.

Good start. Good finish. Good goaltending. Toss in opportunistic special-teams play and balanced scoring, and it was a fine start to the season.

“I think overall we were better tonight than we were (Friday) night,” Gendron said. “We had one lull (in the second period), but I think you’re going to get those in most college hockey games. We want to get to the point where we can be precise in what we do for 60 minutes and not have any significant lapse.”

Swayman made his best stop of the night with the win already in hand, stoning Carson Gicewicz on a two-on-none breakaway with under 30 seconds left.

For St. Lawrence (0-2), it was a disappointing night with a young team trying to respond from Friday night’s 3-1 loss.

Down 3-0 after Michel’s goal late in the second, Ryan Garvey got one back with 2:42 left in the period. But Maine jumped out in the third, eventually putting things away with Doherty’s bad-angle goal at 7:07.

“With this much youth, there’s really no shortage of things to work on,” said Saints Coach Mark Morris, who had eight sophomores and six freshmen in his lineup. “We’ll continue to chip away.”

It certainly didn’t help that Maine’s penalty killers outscored St. Lawrence’s power play. The Black Bears were 4 of 4 on the kill. Though Maine’s power play didn’t connect (0 of 5), it was still momentum-shifting. The Black Bears peppered Saints goalie Arthur Brey (35 saves) with 13 power-play shots.

The win for Maine was marred by an injury to freshman Adam Dawes, a special-teams sparkplug. Dawes was leveled near center ice by Saints defenseman Dylan Woolf with under two minutes remaining in the game. Woolf was given a five-minute major penalty.

