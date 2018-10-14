As a third-generation Aroostook County native and avid sportswoman, I’m supporting the re-election of Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin to continue to represent northern Maine’s interests in Washington.

Growing up in The County, I learned to respect the outdoors and our Second Amendment. However, not everyone in the country understands this Maine way of life.

Thankfully, Bruce Poliquin does. Maine’s 2nd District congressman, Bruce Poliquin has an A rating from the National Rifle Association, an A-plus rating from the Gun Owners of Maine, and is endorsed by the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine.

Hunting and fishing are sewn into our way of life in The County. Bruce Poliquin will fight to keep it this way. As a sportswoman and lifelong Mainer, I am proud to support Bruce Poliquin.

Ginger Kieffer

Presque Isle

