I am voting to re-elect state Sen. Cathy Breen, D-Falmouth, for many reasons, including her co-sponsoring of L.D. 1639, An Act To Promote Major Business Headquarters Expansions in Maine, Promote the Commercialization of Research and Development in Maine and Create Jobs.

This bill, now signed into law, encourages major business to locate and grow their headquarters in Maine by creating a refundable “headquarters credit” equal to 2 percent of the qualified investment per year for 20 years, with some limitations. L.D. 1639 also incentivizes significant expansion of R&D, recruitment and employment growth in Maine.

We need jobs in Maine, and we need strong, smart leaders like Cathy to help spark our economy. As president of the Westbrook City Council, I enjoy working closely with Sen. Breen and appreciate her leadership and dedication to the people of Maine. Please join me in re-electing Cathy Breen to the Maine Senate.

Brendan Rielly

Westbrook

