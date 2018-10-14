Can you imagine how a female Supreme Court nominee would have been perceived if she had raged and cried, given evasive answers, made condescending remarks to a male senator and spouted conspiracy theories?
Brett Kavanaugh was ultimately rewarded for his behavior. I doubt the same would have been true for a woman in his position.
Joyce Walworth
Portland
