ORONO — Nina Keur scored twice in the first 15 minutes Sunday, and the University of Maine went on to a 4-0 victory over New Hampshire in an America East field hockey game.

Mia Borley stopped eight shots for the Black Bears (13-2, 4-1), who have won five straight.

Riley Field scored from Emily Hindle in the 20th minute to extend the lead to 3-0 before halftime.

Brianna Ricker scored a second-half goal, assisted by Lydia Gavner.

Rachel Simkevich and Kelsey Rudert combined for nine saves for New Hampshire (3-10, 1-4).

AMHERST 3, BATES 1: The Mammoths (8-4, 4-4 NESCAC) took an early 2-0 lead and downed the Bobcats (5-7, 2-6) at Amherst, Massachusetts.

Laura Schwartzman scored an unassisted goal 15:09 in and Franny Daniels made it 2-0 from Beth Williamson in the 27th minute. Taylor Lough answered for Bates from Grace Fitzgerald 1:29 later to cut the halftime deficit to 2-1.

Natalie Hobbs ended the scoring from Williamson 2:49 into the second half.

WILLIAMS 2, BOWDOIN 1: The Ephs (8-3, 5-2 NESCAC) had a 2-1 advantage in the penalty shootout to defeat the Polar Bears (10-3, 5-3) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Libby Dolan scored from Claire Fitzpatrick to give Williams the lead after 16:53 but Manveer Sandhu countered unassisted for Bowdoin in the 27th minute.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 1, ELMS 0: So Kim scored from Caroline Bogue with 2:04 to play, leading the Bobcats (4-8) past the Blazers (9-5-1) at Chicopee, Massachusetts.

VERMONT 2, MAINE 1: Alyssa Oviedo headed in a rebound 1:55 into overtime as the Catamounts (6-7-3, 4-2-1 America East) beat the Black Bears (6-8-1, 2-5) at Orono.

After Casey Garfinkel scored on a free kick midway through the first half for Vermont, Jane Stevens tied it with two minutes left in the half, redirecting in an Amanda Sandberg corner kick.

WILLIAMS 2, BOWDOIN 1: Sarah Scire of the Ephs (11-2, 7-0-1 NESCAC) broke a tie 2:30 into the second half against the Polar Bears (5-6-2, 1-6-1) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

Scire opened the scoring from Liz Girvan and Ilana Albert 8:21 into the game, but Aine Lawlor answered from Beth Brown with 20 seconds to go in the half.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, WILLIAMS 1: Chris Kingston had seven saves for the Polar Bears (7-3-2, 3-2-2 NESCAC) and Aaron Schein had two for the Ephs (7-3-2, 3-2-2) at Williamstown, Massachusetts.

FOOTBALL

AP POLL: After four of the top eight teams lost, the poll had a new look behind No. 1 Alabama, with Ohio State reaching No. 2, LSU jumping back to No. 5 and Michigan moving into the top 10 for the first time this season.

The Crimson Tide received all but one of the 61 first-place votes from the media panel, with Ohio State receiving the other. No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Notre Dame also moved up a spot. LSU jumped eight after handing Georgia its first loss of the season. The Bulldogs slipped from No. 2 to No. 8.

No. 6 Michigan has its best ranking of the season after blowing out Wisconsin and Texas is up two spots to No. 7.

No. 9 Oklahoma moved back into the top 10 while it was idle and Central Florida remained No. 10.

