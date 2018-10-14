KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Marc Leishman of Australia shot a 7-under 65 in the final round Sunday to win the CIMB Classic by five strokes and equal the tournament course record.

Leishman strolled to his fourth PGA Tour title and matched Justin Thomas’ tournament record of 26-under 262 in 2015.

Marc Leishman of Australia celebrates with his caddie Sunday after winning the CIMB Classic golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It was Leishman's fourth victory on the PGA Tour.

Leishman started strongly with four birdies in the first five holes before making another long birdie putt on the ninth.

Birdies on the 10th and 16th followed, sandwiched his lone bogey at the 13th, before he birdied the final hole and celebrated with a fist pump.

“I feel unbelievable right now,” Leishman said after securing 500 FedEx Cup points for his victory.

“I knew that even though I got off to a good start, I still needed to grind because there’s some tough holes out there. Managed to hit some good shots and this is the result. It’s great to get back in the winners’ circle, excited to be back in Malaysia and leaving with this.”

Leishman said he planned to celebrate his victory “with some beers.”

“We’ll sit that (trophy) in the middle of the table tonight and have a few beers.”

LPGA: Local favorite In Gee Chun fired a 6-under 66 to win the KEB Hana Bank Championship at Incheon, South Korea.

In, who started the final round two strokes off the pace, carded seven birdies against a lone bogey to finish at 16-under 272, three strokes ahead of Charley Hull, who shot a 71.

No. 1-ranked Sung Hyun Park offset a pair of bogeys with five birdies for a 69 that left her tied for third with Ariya Jutanugarn (71), Minjee Lee (70) and overnight co-leader Danielle Kang (72).

Defending champion Jin Young Ko had eight birdies in a bogey-free round for the day’s lowest score of 64 to finish seventh.

Brooke Henderson struggled with the wind and had a 71 that left her tied for 14th place.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Bernhard Langer ran away with the SAS Championship at Cary, North Carolina, to take the points lead into the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs

Langer, 61, shot a bogey-free 7-under 65 for a six-stroke victory in the regular-season finale. He has 38 victories on the 50-and-over tour, also winning this year near Houston.

Langer finished at 22-under 194 for his second victory on a tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael.

Scott Parel was second, closing with a double bogey for a 65.

Jerry Kelly had a 68 to finish third at 15 under. Tom Lehman (73) followed at 13 under.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Eddie Pepperell of England won his second European Tour title with a two-shot victory at the British Masters at Walton Heath, England, and likely secured the even bigger prize of a place in next year’s Masters at Augusta National.

Pepperell shot an even-par 72 and held off his playing partner, Alexander Bjork of Sweden (71), as they went to the 72nd hole with Pepperell just a stroke in front.

Pepperell finished at 9-under 279.

Herbert Lucas (69) and Jordan Smith (73) were tied for third, another two shots behind Bjork.

The victory takes Pepperell into the world’s top 35 and almost certainly secures a first appearance at Augusta in 2019. The top 50 at the end of the year are guaranteed a place in the first major of the year in April.

