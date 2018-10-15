The Waynflete boys’ soccer team slipped, slid and struggled through the first half of Monday’s regular-season finale against York at Fore River Fields.

But with postseason home-field advantage hanging in the balance, the Flyers took charge in the second half and went on to complete an undefeated regular season.

Goals from Askar Houssein, Pat Shaw and Burr Rhoads, and a pair of spectacular diving saves from goalkeeper Luca Antolini helped Waynflete pull away for a 3-0 victory, ensuring that the road to the Class C South title will go through the Flyers.

“To finish it out like that and go (undefeated) is great,” said Waynflete Coach Brandon Salway. “I didn’t think at the beginning of the year that No. 1 was a possibility, but I did think we’d be battle-tested. It’s an amazing regular season. (The guys) need to be proud of it.”

With a steady rain falling in the first half, the Flyers (11-0-3) mustered just two shots. The Wildcats (6-7-1) had the better of play but none of their four shots got past Antolini.

With 29:36 remaining, Houssein finally got a little breathing room, ran down the left side and fired a shot that was redirected off a York defender and past goalkeeper Gray Messersmith for a 1-0 lead.

“They had most of the possession in the first half and we had to close the gap between the midfield and the strikers, and we executed that,” said Houssein. “I just kept my head and listened to my teammates if I had time or not. The last defender put his foot out and redirected it, but a goal is a goal.”

After Shaw (from Joey Ansel-Mullen) doubled the lead midway through the second half, Antolini came up huge, diving to save bids from Dillon Brodsky and John Bychok.

“It was slippery and wet today, so I had to put more into my dives,” said Antolini, who made nine saves. “Those felt good.”

Rhoads ended all doubt with 2:10 remaining, finishing a feed from Ansel-Muellen.

York got three saves from Messersmith, finished with a 9-6 edge in shots and a 2-0 advantage in corner kicks, but couldn’t finish.

“We had a pretty bad stretch and Waynflete really capitalized, but we played with them for most of the game,” said Wildcats Coach Julie Johnson.

“That’s been our story most of the year. When we play well, we’re in every game. Most of our losses have been close.”

York, a Class B South team, will play in a preliminary-round playoff game Friday, while the Flyers will be idle until next Tuesday before taking the first step in their championship quest in the quarterfinals.

“The intensity will go up a notch and we can’t let down against anybody, because anyone is capable of beating anybody,” Salway said. “I told the guys this is one of the best, if not the best, regular seasons we’ve had and we want to add to it. They’ve been a terrific group to coach.”

