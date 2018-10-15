YORK — Every year, it seems, Class B South field hockey teams wait for York High to come back to the pack.

Entering this season, the Wildcats had won 12 of the last 14 regional titles, including the last five. They’ve graduated star players, such as Lily Posternak (now a Duke sophomore), and saw Barb Marois step down as coach after last season.

Yet York continues to thrive. When the Wildcats take the field for a Class B South quarterfinal against Yarmouth at 4 p.m. Wednesday, it will be their sixth consecutive season as the No. 1 seed, and ninth time in the last 11 years.

It’s become a tradition – “It’s their heritage, their reputation,” said Lake Region Coach Pauline Webb – that the players don’t want to end. Emlyn Patry, a senior midfielder, has been on the team for four years, with goalie Julianna Kiklis, and said the expectations are learned very early.

“There’s definitely a lot of talk (every year) that York isn’t going to be that good, that they lost so-and-so and so-and-so,” said Patry. “But I think the players that stay on the team, like me and Julianna, seeing what the team was like our freshman year and how they wanted to carry that on, it’s a really strong thing to see that and how everyone wanted to stay on top, and how they worked so hard. Knowing that, you don’t want to lose, so everyone pushes it on other people to keep doing that.”

The Wildcats are 10-3-1, with losses to Poland (1-0), Fryeburg Academy (2-1) and Greely (1-0). But York finished 3-0-1, outscoring opponents 7-0 to take momentum into the tournament. Finishing first, said Kiklis, “sets the tone for playoffs, keeps our confidence up.”

Nora Happny is the first-year coach who replaced Marois, who left with a career record of 258-48-10 and four Class B state titles. Marois, who knows Happny from playing with her in an adult league at the Seacoast United Field Hockey Club in Hampton, New Hampshire, asked Happny to take over.

But the 30-year-old Happny, who played college field hockey at Holy Cross, wasn’t sure she wanted to until she heard from some of York’s players, such as senior back Katie Donovan, Kiklis and Patry. “Hearing from both Barb and the players made me feel more confident,” she said.

She learned quickly that the team’s strength was defense, with Kiklis, Donovan, senior Hannah Gennaro and junior Caroline Leal returning with Patry. York gave up only six goals all season and Kiklis had a .925 save percentage. Gennaro had five defensive saves, Leal four and Patry one.

“I can account for many times how (the defense) has saved me,” said Kiklis. “A lot of us are seniors and there’s a lot of connection there. It’s really helpful.”

“Our defense has been incredible,” said Happny. “As a coach, I don’t have to worry when the pass gets past the 50 because they’ll be there.”

The offense would take time.

Happny decided early on to move freshman Sage Works, a back her entire life, to the forward line. Works is York’s second-leading scorer (six goals, five assists), behind junior Bailey Oliver (11 goals, two assists).

Works said the upperclassmen helped her adjust to the new position and high expectations. “They’re really positive,” she said. “If you do something good they cheer you on. And if you do something bad they’re not afraid to tell you either … that constructive criticism really helped.”

Patry said Works has made a huge difference this year. “She’s insanely smart on the field with great vision,” said Patry.

Happny spends much of every game talking to her players on the field, encouraging them, giving them pointers. That’s a big difference from Marois, who often took the game in, then offered her thoughts during timeouts. But that might be the only difference between the two.

“We’re different coaches, but what Barb and I both expect is that our girls play as hard as they can and respect each other, and show up to practice and for games,” said Happny. “And that’s what they’ve done this year.”

