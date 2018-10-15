HOUSTON — Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale will be back with his teammates for Game 3 of the AL Championship Series after an overnight stay in a hospital because of a stomach illness.

The team said it planned to wait until Sale rejoins the club in Houston on Tuesday before deciding when he’ll be able to get back on the mound.

Chris Sale Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, left, with Christian Vazquez, right, and Sandy Leon in Houston, said he'll talk to Chris Sale before deciding on Sale's status.

“Everything’s fine,” Manager Alex Cora said before the Red Sox held a brief workout Monday night. “So we’ll see how he feels physically and then after that we’ll decide what we’re going to do.”

Sale was released Monday from Massachusetts General Hospital, where he had gone because of a stomach illness after pitching in the series opener at Fenway Park. He was hospitalized Sunday night for observation and didn’t travel with the team to Houston.

Cora said Sale will be in Houston before Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.

“It’s great. I think we’re all more concerned for his personal well-being and not necessarily the team,” right fielder Mookie Betts said. “So to know that he’s OK is definitely huge.”

Sale, 29, struggled with his control in Boston’s 7-2 home loss to the Astros on Saturday night. He allowed two runs, four walks and hit a batter in four innings.

Cora said Sale became ill right after the game and went to a hospital early Sunday morning.

The illness was announced by the team during Game 2 on Sunday night, which the Red Sox won to even the series.

“When I got to the ballpark they told me he was there. Nothing serious. He was going to go through a battery of tests and see what was going on,” Cora said. “He’ll be here (Tuesday) and hopefully, physically, he’s ready to go, and we’ll decide when he pitches.”

Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox starter for Game 3, said team members were surprised when they heard about Sale being in a hospital.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about him now,” Eovaldi said.

Sale made one start between July 27 and Sept. 11 because of mild left shoulder inflammation, then made four starts during the rest of the regular season. He beat the New York Yankees in the playoff opener and pitched one inning of relief in Game 4 as the Red Sox won the best-of-five series.

Asked whether Sale lost weight because of the stomach illness, Cora jokingly responded, “Hopefully not.”

RAFAEL DEVERS will be difficult for Cora to keep out of the starting lineup.

Devers got a start Sunday night, a day after Eduardo Nunez failed to turn a routine double play at third base and missed another chance on a hot shot that led directly to a run earlier in Game 1.

Devers then made two great plays at third, including a do-or-die play to nail Jose Altuve on the run at first base. He also went 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs.

Devers’ RBI single off Gerrit Cole put the Sox up 2-0 in the first inning.

“We know how talented he is, the upside of him, so hopefully he stays disciplined, puts good swings on it and gets on base,” Cora said before the game.

It’s unlikely Cora would turn to Devers again in Game 3 because the Astros are starting left-hander Dallas Keuchel. Right-hander Charlie Morton will start Game 4.

