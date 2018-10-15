While Maine may appreciate Susan Rice’s appreciation and support, we’d be wise to cease entertaining the possibility that she may oppose Sen. Susan Collins in the 2020 election.

She claims to have “long and deep” ties to Maine, and while that may be true, it shouldn’t be enough. Owning a home and visiting yearly shouldn’t be qualifying credentials for representing our state in Congress. Our seats aren’t up for grabs to anyone passing through. They shouldn’t be open for anyone who is wishing just to thwart the president – they should be filled by people who have Maine’s best interest in mind.

Does Susan Rice really care about or know the people of Maine? I’d recommend she put in a few winters before suggesting she’s worthy of our vote.

Max Robinson

Kennebunk

