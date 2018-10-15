Ian Bryant scored off a corner kick after 23 minutes of the second half Monday and Marshwood went on to a 1-0 victory against Deering in an SMAA boys’ soccer regular-season finale.

Marshwood (8-4-2) is ranked No. 6 in Class A South. Deering (4-8-2) is ranked No. 12 – the final playoff position – but No. 13 Bonny Eagle has one game remaining.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 4, RICHMOND 1: Cam Goodrich scored twice, and Ryan Baker added a goal and two assists to lead North Yarmouth Academy (12-2) over the Bobcats (8-4-1) at Richmond.

CAPE ELIZABETH 5, POLAND 0: John O’Connor’s two goals and one assist led Cape Elizabeth (6-4-3) past the Knights (2-12) in Poland.

Max Ludington added two goals with Nick Aceto scoring the other one.

GREELY 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Aiden Smith beat two defenders and scored with 7:35 left to lift the Rangers (7-5-2) over Gray-New Gloucester (6-6-2) at Cumberland.

Smith took a centering pass from Silas Cunningham and fired a low shot to the far post for the score.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, SANFORD 0: Aleks Kaurin had a goal and an assist for South Portland (9-4) against the Spartans (6-7) at Sanford.

Kaurin scored on a direct kick midway through the first half. In the second half, Kaurin assisted on a direct kick headed in by Cooper Mehlhorn.

BUCKFIELD 6, PINE TREE ACADEMY 0: The Bucks (9-3-1) scored four goals in the first half and two in the second to defeat Pine Tree Academy (7-6) at Buckfield.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BONNY EAGLE 8, MASSABESIC 1: Cassidy Grass scored twice as the Scots (9-3-2) opened a 6-1 halftime lead over Massabesic (0-13) at Standish.

Skyler Renaud gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead after 50 seconds but Grass tied it four minutes later. Grass, Hailey Koons, Laura Libby, Leah LaFrance and Emily Ginter had the other first-half goals. Keelin Sweeney and Cassidy Koons scored in the second half.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, WESTBROOK 0: Alyanna Beaudoin scored twice for the Trojans (7-7) against Westbrook (1-13) at Saco.

Kylie Bedard opened the scoring. Hannah Niles, Allie Gross, Mary Halle, Shannon Roche and Hannah Collins also had goals.

YARMOUTH 1, YORK 0: Olivia Feeley lifted in a direct kick as Yarmouth (9-5) beat the Wildcats (10-3-1) in York.

SATURDAY’S BOYS’ SOCCER

PORTLAND 9, WESTBROOK 1: Nine players scored for the Bulldogs (7-3-3) against the Blue Blazes (2-10-1) at Portland.

John Moran, Gracien Mukwa, Anselmo Tela and Cristo Vumpa staked Portland to a 4-0 halftime lead. Alex Millones, Keto Tchiputo, Mwandja Kaluta, Pedro Fonseca and Cyrus MacCachran scored in the second half for the Bulldogs.

Chris Hatch answered for Westbrook.

Share

< Previous

Next >