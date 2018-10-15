TORONTO — Garret Sparks made 33 saves in a surprise start, Kasperi Kapanen scored twice and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Patrick Marleau and Mitch Marner also scored to help Toronto win for the sixth time in seven games. Auston Matthews and Jake Gardiner each added two assists.

Ilya Kovalchuk scored for the Kings, who have lost four of six (2-3-1). Jack Campbell stopped 21 shots for Los Angeles.

Maple Leafs Coach Mike Babcock announced Sparks as the game’s starter ahead of No. 1 goalie Frederik Andersen after the morning skate. Toronto then announced about 21/2 hours before puck drop that Andersen has a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day, with Eamon McAdam getting recalled from Newfoundland of the ECHL on an emergency basis.

McAdam got the promotion after the Maple Leafs lost both Curtis McElhinney and Calvin Pickard to the waiver wire right before the season, while Kasimir Kaskisuo of the AHL’s Toronto Marlies was injured during the weekend. Jeff Glass, Kaskisuo’s backup with the Marlies, is on an AHL-only contract.

NOTES

CANUCKS: Rookie forward Elias Pettersson is in concussion protocol, and center Jay Beagle is out six weeks with a broken forearm.

Pettersson was injured when he was taken hard into the boards and slammed to the ice by Florida defenseman Mike Matheson. There was no penalty on the play but the league gave Matheson a two-game suspension on Monday.

PENGUINS: Defenseman Justin Schultz will miss the next four months because of a fractured left leg sustained in Saturday’s game against Montreal.

AVALANCHE: The team claimed forward Marko Dano off waivers from Winnipeg. The 23-year-old played in 23 games for the Jets last season with two goals and an assist.

