A Newport man will serve more than 13 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking ring that was active in central Maine.

Jamie Akerson, 57, was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to 160 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin.

U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release that Akerson was sentenced by Senior Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. Akerson pleaded guilty to the charges on April 14, 2017.

According to court records, Akerson conspired with others to acquire large quantities of heroin on a weekly basis from an out-of-state supplier. The drugs were then sold to buyers throughout central Maine.

