A Penobscot County woman pleaded guilty Monday to participating in an operation to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base – commonly known as crack.

U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank said in a news release that Erica Oliveira, 29, of Hermon entered a guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

According to court records, Oliveira conspired with others to distribute heroin, fentanyl and crack throughout Penobscot County between January 2016 and February 2017. The dealers acquired the drugs in Waterbury, Connecticut, and used Olivera’s home as their base of operations.

Oliveira faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

