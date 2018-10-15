BANGOR — Two Newport men have each been sentenced to prison on a charge of conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin in central Maine between May 2015 and January 2016.

One of them, 57-year-old Jamie Akerson, was sentenced Monday to serve just over 13 years in prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Halsey Frank.

The other, 54-year-old Todd Shorey, was sentenced to serve seven years on Sept. 25, according to another news release. He also was fined $5,000.

The news release provided few details about the men’s crimes. According to court records, they conspired to obtain heroin from out-of-state sources on a weekly basis and had others distribute it in central Maine, Frank said.

Frank credited the Augusta Police Department and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office with helping to investigate the case, along with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Both men pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2017 and were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor. Each man is also slated to receive five years of supervised release.

