BOOTHBAY HARBOR — Maine police say a 67-year-old bicyclist who collided with a car earlier this month has died.
The Bangor Daily News reported that Lisa Cavanaugh of Boothbay Harbor died Thursday.
Police say Cavanaugh was riding home from work Oct. 4 on Route 27 near Hannaford when her bike “veered sharply” into a vehicle driven by Nancy Christopher, 66, of Boothbay Harbor. Cavanaugh fell onto the pavement after the collision.
Police say Cavanaugh was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators say the collision was “difficult to avoid” because Cavanaugh didn’t signal and swerved abruptly.
