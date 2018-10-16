A motorcyclist who was injured in a crash in Saco this month has died, police said.
Lee Pratt, 59, of Buxton, was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Oct. 3 when it collided with a Honda Civic at the intersection of Jenkins and Buxton roads, police said.
Pratt died Sunday at Maine Medical Center in Portland from his injuries, police said.
Speed does not appear to have been a factor, but police will await the results of an accident reconstruction to determine the cause, said Saco Police Deputy Chief Jack Clements.
