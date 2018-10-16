YARMOUTH — Rep. Janice Cooper, D-Yarmouth, is facing a re-election challenge in House District 47 from first-time candidate Dennis Welsh, an independent.

The district includes Yarmouth, Chebeague Island and Long Island.

THE CANDIDATES JANICE COOPER

Age: 72

Residence: Yarmouth

Party affiliation: Democrat

Family: Separated

Occupation: Retired attorney

Education: Bachelor’s degree from Vassar College; law degree from Yale

Political and civic experience: State representative for past six years; congressional staffer for Rep. Tom Allen; assistant counsel for U.S. Congress DENNIS WELSH

Age: 53

Residence: Yarmouth

Party affiliation: Independent

Family: Married, three children

Occupation: Commercial photographer, director

Education: Bachelor’s degree in economics and English from St. Lawrence University

Political/civic experience: Founding member of Yarmouth Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee; former 317 Main Street board member; Yarmouth Ski Club board member and treasurer; youth leader and Sunday school teacher at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church; former Yarmouth Little League baseball coach

Website/social media: facebook.com/welshforhouse, welshforyarmouth.com

Republican Richard Snow withdrew from the race in August.

Cooper is running for her fourth and final term representing the district, as limited by state law. “I think I have a really good feel for the community,” she said.

Cooper said that if she is given another term, she’d like to focus on “unfinished business,” including Medicaid expansion. “We do have the money. … There’s more money in the till than (Gov. Paul LePage) chooses to acknowledge,” she said.

Cooper also said treating those with opioid addictions requires “long-term treatment,” more accessibility to clinics and an “attitude change,” which will come with more education about the disease.

Many of these addictions, Cooper said, stem from a dependency on medication prescribed by physicians who were “misled” by the pharmaceutical companies into believing the drugs weren’t addictive.

Chebeague and Long islands, Cooper said, have their own unique problems, such as getting broadband internet, that she’d like to help with if she’s given another term.

As for Welsh, he said that as independent, he would work to bring people together. “Too often, legislators settle into their party seats to the exclusion of any good ideas coming from across the aisle,” he said.

If he’s elected, Welsh said two of his top priorities would be protecting the environment, in part by supporting renewable energy, and advocating for Maine’s immigrant population, which can help grow and strengthen the state’s economy.

“Let’s welcome immigrants in, help them get their feet on the ground and provide the assistance needed to get them into the workforce quickly,” he said.

Welsh also favors Medicaid expansion, saying it “makes financial sense” and was “overwhelmingly supported” by voters.

Welsh said he supports a holistic approach to treatment for people struggling with opioid addiction. “We need to get at the root of the problem,” Welsh said. “I know the medical profession is reviewing its opioid usage in pain management and that’s a great start.”

