Do you want to see fair and balanced laws that help all of Maine’s citizens, improved health care for our uninsured and sensible programs to help people get off opioids and back to being productive, taxpaying citizens?

Do you want to move away from fossil fuels and more toward environmentally sound energy options?

And how about some great incentives and support for our small businesses throughout the state?

Please consider Democrat David Durrell for the Maine House seat in District 16 (Hollis and parts of Buxton and Saco).

Dave is a University of Maine graduate and owner of a successful manufacturing plant in Buxton. He is smart, caring and wants to serve the people of Maine by supporting and passing sensible laws that improve our lives.

Dave will work across the aisle to get meaningful legislation passed. A vote for Dave is a vote for the people of Maine.

Jane Charron

Hollis Center

