After retirement from a rewarding career with the Portland Police Department, I was honored to have been elected to serve as the sheriff of Cumberland County.

During the course of my two terms as your sheriff, I came to know Bill Holmes well. Bill served my office as a detective, and he did an outstanding job. Bill is a responsible, honest and good man. Bill has extensive public safety and community service experience.

I am confident that independent candidate Bill Holmes will serve the citizens well as county commissioner. I am very pleased to support Bill Holmes in his campaign and encourage the citizens of Westbrook, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and North Deering to support Bill as well.

Wesley Ridlon

retired Cumberland County sheriff; retired Portland police officer

Buxton

