Sheriff Bill King, a Democrat, is the clear choice for York County sheriff.

As a Republican, I am a bit disappointed with the candidate running on our ticket. I do not think King’s opponent is equipped to handle the second-largest jail in the state, a patrol force that provides policing services to nine communities and a civil-process division that is the second busiest in Maine.

My research has shown King’s opponent to be a nice guy – but an informed voter will not waste his/her vote on somebody without the education or experience to be successful at the position.

These are serious times – we are facing an opioid crisis that the state has never before encountered. The jail is filling up with drug couriers from New York and Massachusetts. We need Sheriff King’s experience to continue his outstanding work. Please join me Nov. 6 and keep King.

Donna Flanagan

Springvale

