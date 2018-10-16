Sheriff Bill King, a Democrat, is the clear choice for York County sheriff.
As a Republican, I am a bit disappointed with the candidate running on our ticket. I do not think King’s opponent is equipped to handle the second-largest jail in the state, a patrol force that provides policing services to nine communities and a civil-process division that is the second busiest in Maine.
My research has shown King’s opponent to be a nice guy – but an informed voter will not waste his/her vote on somebody without the education or experience to be successful at the position.
These are serious times – we are facing an opioid crisis that the state has never before encountered. The jail is filling up with drug couriers from New York and Massachusetts. We need Sheriff King’s experience to continue his outstanding work. Please join me Nov. 6 and keep King.
Donna Flanagan
Springvale
-
Politics
College pressured to rescind honorary degree awarded to Collins
-
Politics
Click here to find coverage of local races in your district
-
Sports
Rodgers does it again for Green Bay
-
Local & State
More than 50,000 Mainers without power
-
Life & Culture
For Maine moose-turd artist made famous on Facebook, sales won't be dropping off anytime soon