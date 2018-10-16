Voters in Maine House District 9, which includes Kennebunkport and parts of Biddeford and Kennebunk, will choose a new state representative Nov. 6. I thank our current representative, Republican Stedman Seavey, who is not running for re-election, for his service, but I’m also thrilled to support Democrat Diane Denk to replace him in the Maine House.

Diane is a doer and a tireless local volunteer who has also been active at the state and national levels. She understands the unique issues facing coastal communities, which, as a longtime resident of Hills Beach in Biddeford, is something I appreciate.

With Diane Denk in Augusta, we’ll be represented by a highly ethical go-getter who will advocate for seniors, lower property taxes and our public schools. In this atmosphere of political polarization and obstruction, she is exactly what Augusta needs.

On Nov. 6, please join me in voting for Diane Denk as state representative.

Patricia Boston

Biddeford

