I want my sheriff, as the top law enforcement official in the county, to be courageous, accomplished and a visionary. Fortunately, York County residents already have a proven sheriff who possesses all of those qualities: Sheriff Bill King.

In his first four years in office, he amassed an impressive list of accomplishments, from creatively addressing the opioid crisis to balancing the jail budget.

The governor appointed Sheriff King to the Opiate Collaborative Task Force, where he spearheaded many “community conversations” that informed residents about the heroin epidemic. He assigned two deputies to a state and federal task force to bring additional opioid enforcement resources to York County. He also helped organize the first-ever job fair aimed at helping individuals in recovery who have spent time in jail return to the community.

Please join me in voting to keep Democrat Bill King as sheriff in York County.

Holly Korda

Old Orchard Beach

