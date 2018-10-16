A Massachusetts man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison for stealing two checks from the mail from a business based in Scarborough.

Nicholas Veelenturf, 31, of Dorchester was also sentenced for attempting to cash counterfeit versions of those checks at several TD Bank branches in Massachusetts.

According to U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank, the checks were intended for businesses located in Scarborough’s industrial park. The checks were stolen in September 2016.

Veelenturf was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Portland by Senior Judge George Z. Singal. Veelenturf will also be subject to three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $15,710.

Veelenturf pleaded guilty to the charges on June 19. The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

