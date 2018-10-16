BANGOR – Bangor police say an officer shot a man while responding to a report of a domestic disturbance.

The Bangor Daily News reports that police have not released the identities of the man shot Tuesday morning at 112 Grove St. or the officer who shot him.

Bangor police spokesman Sgt. Wade Betters said that when officers arrived around 11:15 a.m., a man with a weapon came out of the building and appeared to threaten officers.

The officer shot the man, who was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live.

Betters said no officers were injured. Better said the officer involved is expected to be placed on administrative leave.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office investigates all shootings involving police.

It’s the first officer-involved shooting in Bangor since 2015.

