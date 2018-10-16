MINNEAPOLIS — Just like last season, Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves traveled to San Antonio for their opener.

After all the disruption caused by Butler’s trade request that became public a week before training camp, no deal has been made. So the four-time All-Star will be on the court facing off against the Spurs with his Timberwolves teammates on Wednesday, no matter the awkwardness and tension that might be lingering.

“I’m planning on playing him, and if he feels good he’ll be ready to go,” Timberwolves Coach Tom Thibodeau said after an abbreviated practice on Tuesday before the team departed for the airport for the trip.

Butler has only participated in four days of on-court workouts with the team, starting with his raucous appearance a week ago. Thibodeau canceled practice the following day, and Butler did not accompany the team to the preseason game on Friday. After another day off for the team, Butler was made available for questions afterward to local reporters for the first time.

“They want me to go out here and hoop to the best of my abilities,” Butler said. “Make sure I’m healthy, compete, because that’s what I love to do, and do it for the guys in the same jerseys as me.”

LAKERS: Los Angeles exercised its contract options for 2019-20 on Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart.

Ingram will make $7.27 million next season. The No. 2 pick in 2016 averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists last year.

Ball will make $8.72 million next season. The No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in 52 games.

Kuzma made the NBA all-rookie first team last season.

