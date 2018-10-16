Former Westbrook High and University of Maine standout Trevor Bates has been signed to the Detroit Lions 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad.

Bates, who graduated from Maine in 2016, had signed with the Lions in the offseason and made their roster after training camp.

UMaine football player Trevor Bates at the Alfond Stadium on campus at Umaine, Orono, Maine, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2015. Trevor Bates Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He was cut a couple of days later, but re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad in early September. He replaces the injured Jamal Agnew on the active roster.

Bates was originally drafted in the seventh round by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016. He played in one regular-season game for the Colts, and was cut.

He signed with the New England Patriots in November of that year and was assigned to their practice squad. The Patriots won Super Bowl LI. New England cut him just after the start of the 2017 season.

He later signed to the New York Giants’ practice squad and finished the season there.

PACKERS: Mason Crosby smiled as he left the field. The veteran kicker hit four field goals, including the winner from 27 yards as time expired to lift the Packers past the San Francisco 49ers 33-30 Monday night.

“This week was a grind, it was one of the tougher weeks of my career,” Crosby said, who missed four field goals and an extra-point try in a 31-23 loss in Detroit last week.

Against the 49ers. He also hit from 29, 39 and 51 yards, and made all three extra-point attempts.

RAIDERS: Oakland is releasing Derrick Johnson, who signed in May to be the starting middle linebacker before second-year player Marquel Lee earned the bulk of the playing time at the position.

• Running back Marshawn Lynch is dealing with a groin injury and receivers Amari Cooper and Seth Roberts are in concussion protocol.

BILLS: Rookie quarterback Josh Allen has been diagnosed with a sprained right elbow on his throwing arm and is not expected to play Sunday at Indianapolis.

49ERS: San Francisco signed quarterback Tom Savage to a one-year deal to add depth behind C.J. Beathard.

FALCONS: Atlanta placed running back Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a groin injury.

One of the NFL’s highest-paid running backs, Freeman is the fifth Atlanta player to go on injured reserve this season.

STEELERS: Running back Le’Veon Bell has not reported to the Steelers this week as expected, and according to ESPN does not plan to report this week, despite previously saying he would.

VIKINGS: Minnesota placed rookie cornerback Mike Hughes on injured reserve with an ACL injury to his left knee that will keep him out for the remainder of the season.

WASHINGTON: Veteran defensive lineman Ziggy Hood was released. Hood, 31, started 27 games and appeared in 31 over the past two seasons.

Share

< Previous

Next >