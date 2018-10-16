ATHENS, Greece — A Greek-U.S. team of marine archaeologists has located three more ancient shipwrecks with pottery cargoes, including 1,900-year-old branded designer lamps, and two from much later times in a rich graveyard of ships in the eastern Aegean Sea, a project official said Tuesday.

All were found last month off Fourni island and its surrounding islets near two main ancient shipping routes, in notoriously treacherous waters between the larger islands of Ikaria and Samos.

The older wrecks date to the 4th and 2nd centuries B.C. and the 5th-6th centuries A.D., while the more recent ones are from the 18th or 19th century, said archaeologist George Koutsouflakis, leader of the project. He said they were discovered at depths of 33-130 feet. Because that is relatively shallow, the wrecks showed signs of looting.

Share

< Previous

Next >