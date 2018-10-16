WESTBROOK — Alexis Witham scored in the first half and Avery Tucker added a goal in the second as second-ranked Westbrook beat No. 7 Marshwood 2-1 in a Class A South quarterfinal on Tuesday.

The Blue Blazes improve to 13-1-1 and will face the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Cheverus and Scarborough in the semifinals.

Witham scored off a corner from Abby Symbol and Mary Keef midway through the first half to give Westbrook a 1-0 lead.

Marshwood (8-8) countered in the second half when Emma Tice scored during a scrum in front of the net. Westbrook got the winner when Katie Champagne carried the ball the length of the field and knocked it inside the box for Tucker to finish.

Kimmie Goddard made six saves for the win. Sarah Arenberg stopped 10 shots for Marshwood.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, LEAVITT 1: Kaylee Emery used a reverse-stick shot and scored 52 seconds into overtime, sending the second-seeded Raiders (11-2-2) into the B South semifinals with a quarterfinal win over No. 7 Leavitt (7-8) in Fryeburg.

Abigail Hewes started the winning play, breaking to the top of the circle and passing to Cam Jones. She let go a quick pass to Kirsten Wentworth, who hit the ball just wide of the far post, but Emery was there to reach out with her backhand and tap home the winner.

Fryeburg led 1-0 at the half on Ryan Duffy’s goal from Hewes. Colleen Mathieu scored from Ginny Twitchell as the Hornets tied it with 7:33 left in regulation.

Leavitt goalie Mallory Casey had 11 saves, and Bailey Richardson two for the Raiders.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 7, NYA 2: Avery Williams and Isabelle Castonguay each had two goals and an assist as Spruce Mountain (9-5-1) beat North Yarmouth Academy (6-8) in a Class C South quarterfinal.

Amber Rose and Katie Larson each scored for NYA. Maggie Larson picked up two assists.

Melissa Bamford had five saves for the Phoenix and Kylie Rogers turn aside 16 shots.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Ceanne Lyons had five kills and three blocks and Gillian Porter had three kills and three aces as the Clippers (12-2) handled the Rams (6-8) 25-12, 25-9 and 25-18.

DEERING 3, BRUNSWICK/MT. ARARAT 0: Catherine Balzano finished with five aces and seven kills as the Rams (9-5) swept the Dragons (4-10) in Brunswick.

Maddy Broda had four kills and 23 assists, and Ava Spach had eight kills for Deering, which won 25-8, 25-6, 25-19. Lauren Whitlock finished with an ace, eight assists and eight digs for Brunswick.

SOCCER

CHEVERUS 1, NOBLE 0: Mia Kratzer scored the winning goal from Zoe Mazur at the 68:41 mark as the Stags (12-2) beat the Knights (5-5-3) in Portland.

Raegan Kelly saved eight shots for Noble.

Neve Cawley made three saves for Cheverus.

FALMOUTH 1, KENNEBUNK 0: Madison Wolf scored nine minutes into the first half to lift the Yachtsmen (8-3-3) past the Rams (2-10-1) at Falmouth.

Devin Quinn played a through ball to Olivia Paysse from midfield. Paysse crossed the ball inside the box to Wolf, who one-timed a shot on net.

Goalie Jordan Wolf had five saves for her ninth shutout.

SCARBOROUGH 3, WINDHAM 0: Leah Dickman scored two goals with an assist as the Red Storm (14-0) beat the Eagles (10-3-1) in Scarborough.

Josie Couture also scored for Scarborough. Nikki Young finished with eight saves for the Red Storm. Riley Sylvia saved 12 shots for Windham.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, GREELY 1: Laurel Thomas and Alexa Thayer had a goal and an assist as the Patriots (8-6) cruised to a 4-1 halftime lead over the Rangers (6-7-1) at Gray.

Bri Jordan, Abby Ross and Emma West also scored. Kaci O’Grady scored for Greely.

PINE TREE ACADEMY 6, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3: Madison Waterman scored twice and the Breakers (5-5) built a 6-0 halftime lead en route to a win over the Lions (1-11) in Freeport.

Adriana DePalma, Marjorie Johnson, Anna Marden and Sydney Krueger each added goals for Pine Tree Academy.

Madison Gant scored all three goals for GPC, and Clairette Kirezi finished with eight saves.

Taylor Waterman and DePalma had for 10 saves for the Breakers.

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 3, WISCASSET 1: Kylee Pelletier scored two goals to spark a comeback as Mountain Valley beat Wiscasset.

