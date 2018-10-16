St. Joseph’s goalie Blake Mullen stopped the only shot he faced during 85:34 of play as the Monks continued their season-long defensive dominance with a 4-0 victory over Southern Maine in a nonconference men’s soccer game Tuesday.

David Walbridge did not see a shot while manning the Monks’ goal for the final 4:26.

Noah Robinson gave St. Joseph’s (14-0) a 1-0 lead in the first half. Jackson Taylor, Mitchell Duncan and Kuma Onyejose added second-half goals. Cody Elliott had two assists.

Charlie Mull had three saves for the Huskies (2-11-1).

COLBY 2, UMASS-BOSTON 1: Asa Berolzheimer scored 9:21 into the second half to give the Mules (6-5-2) a two-goal margin over UMass-Boston (6-9-2) in Waterville.

The Mules took the lead late in the first half when Lucas Pereira’s cross deflected in off a defender.

Christopher Garcia scored for the Beacons with 15:38 left in the match.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

MAINE MARITIME 1, USM 1: Makayla Lewis scored 9:30 into the game for Maine Maritime (10-2-1), and Emma Dennison answered at 22:03 for the Huskies (11-3-1) in a draw in Gorham.

Emily Conway blocked five shots for the Mariners. Taylor Canastra had four saves for Southern Maine.

FIELD HOCKEY

UNE 1, NICHOLS 0: Marge Gardiner scored off Kersey Boulay’s penalty corner after time had expired in the overtime period, notching the only goal as the Nor’easters (9-7, 8-1) secured a Commonwealth Coast Conference victory over Nichols (7-7, 3-6) in Biddeford.

Liz Sargent made two saves for the shutout.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, RIVIER 0: Emma Rutledge set up the first goal and scored the final one, leading St. Joseph’s (14-1, 6-0) to a GNAC triumph over the Raiders (2-10, 0-6) in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The Monks took the lead late in the first half with a pair of goals 1:29 apart. Kayla Kelly converted Rutledge’s assist 1:40 before the half, with Arianna Kahler adding an unassisted goal 11 seconds before the break. Rutledge topped off the scoring with 10 minutes to go in the match.

