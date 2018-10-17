AUGUSTA — State officials say they’ve received notice that Riverview Psychiatric Center was found to be in “substantial compliance” with all conditions for participation in the Medicare program following a review of the state’s mental health facility by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The hospital had its certification revoked in 2014, thus losing out on approximately $20 million a year in federal reimbursement money.

State Department of Health and Human Services officials said the finding means Riverview is officially on track for recertification. They said, in a news release, it comes after months of working closely with the federal government to address any outstanding issues at the hospital. And after years of work to improve the hospital’s operations and delivery of services.

They said notable improvements included seclusion and restraint rates that fall below the national average, maintaining consistent staffing and the addition of long-term medical staff to help ensure continuity of care.

“The extraordinary progress at the hospital was noted by the auditors time and time again throughout their review,” Rodney Bouffard, superintendent of Riverview, said in the news release. “I am very proud of the dedicated staff that made this happen by providing the best possible care to the patients at our hospital.”

In 2014 federal authorities found the hospital to be out of compliance with federal Medicare guidelines, citing problems found during an audit, including the use of stun guns, pepper spray and handcuffs on patients, improper record-keeping, medication errors and failure to report progress made by patients. Reviews since then, when the state has sought to re-certify the hospital, have expressed concern about staffing levels there.

Last month Daniel Wathen, who as court master oversees a consent decree governing how the state must treat people with mental illness, issued a report that said conditions at the state psychiatric hospital have improved over the last year for both patients and workers.

This story will be updated.

