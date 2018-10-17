FALMOUTH — Fourth-seeded Falmouth used second-half goals from Liberty Ladd and Keller Gardner to take a two-goal lead and went onto beat No. 5 Gorham, 2-1 in a Class A South quarterfinal on Wednesday.

Gorham (11-4-1) rallied with a goal from Molly Murray, but that was the Rams’ only shot on goal in the second half.

Falmouth (10-3-2) is at No. 1 Biddeford (14-0-1) on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The teams played to a 2-2 tie Sept. 25.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >