Re: Bill Nemitz’s Oct. 14 column on Elders for Future Generations and their meeting with the independent candidates for governor, Alan Caron and Terry Hayes:

Perhaps the most important reason to vote for Democrat Janet Mills in the coming election is that she supports the expansion of Medicaid for the thousands of poor Mainers who are not now receiving it, due to the cruel actions of Gov. Le-Page. Republican Shawn Moody would continue the policy of denying those crucial benefits.

Did anyone ask Mr. Caron and Ms. Hayes about that issue? Neither has a chance of winning. Their staying in the race increases Mr. Moody’s chances of winning.

It’s now mid-October. Mr. Caron should do what he said he would do in this situation and drop out. Ms. Hayes will not, and shame on her.

As my husband’s Jewish mother used to say, “What’s wrong with you people?”

Barbara Doughty

Portland

