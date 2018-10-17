As 70,000 Mainers continue to wait for Medicaid expansion, 15 Mainers will be in court in early November for having sat down to pray and sing on the grounds of the Blaine House last spring. We were there on behalf of the Maine Poor People’s Campaign, to call attention to the callousness of state government in refusing to implement expansion of MaineCare.

Given that MaineCare expansion is the law in Maine, perhaps the state is going after the wrong people.

The Poor People’s Campaign is a national effort – led by people affected by the interrelated threats of poverty, racism, the war economy and ecological devastation – to bring Americans together to care for each other’s well-being and to help each other to forge solidarity across all the lines now being used to divide us.

Rabbi Joshua Chasan

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: